Dog rescued by Coastguard after falling over cliff at Blackhead Path

Detailing the rescue operation in a post on social media, a spokesperson for Portmuck Coastguard said: “Portmuck and Larne Coastguard cliff rescue teams were tasked today (December 5) after receiving reports that a dog had went over the cliff at Blackhead.

“After a very difficult set-up due to the location down a narrow cliff path, a happy wee dog was successfully rescued and returned to its owner, unharmed.

“As this path is narrow with steep drops, it is advisable to keep dogs on a lead.”

