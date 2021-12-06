Dog rescued by Coastguard after falling over cliff at Blackhead Path
Members of the Larne and Portmuck Coastguard teams were tasked to rescue a pet dog after it had fallen over a cliff in the Blackhead Path area yesterday (Sunday).
Detailing the rescue operation in a post on social media, a spokesperson for Portmuck Coastguard said: “Portmuck and Larne Coastguard cliff rescue teams were tasked today (December 5) after receiving reports that a dog had went over the cliff at Blackhead.
“After a very difficult set-up due to the location down a narrow cliff path, a happy wee dog was successfully rescued and returned to its owner, unharmed.
“As this path is narrow with steep drops, it is advisable to keep dogs on a lead.”
