Derry Girls star explores beauty of the Antrim Glens

Siobhán, famous for playing the role of Sister Michael, had never set foot in Northern Ireland before filming the hit comedy show.

After falling in love with the landscape she set out to explore more of the lakes, mountains, coastline and forests for a four-part series for More 4 from Belfast-based Waddell Media.

In tonight’s episode, due to be screened at 9pm, Siobhán visits the Glens of Antrim to try her hand at the Poc Fada.

Siobhan McSweeney. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Siobhán said: “If the last year has taught me anything it’s that life’s too short to sit indoors.

“As a keen walker, I’ll be lacing up my walking boots to spend some much-needed time hiking, kayaking and wild camping in this wonderful corner of the world.”

Jannine Waddell, Managing Director, Waddell Media added: “Viewers are in for a real treat as Siobhán immerses herself well and truly into Northern Ireland’s great outdoors.

“She’s not afraid to try her hand at some weird and wacky activities as she travels across Ulster on her electric bike, giving us a unique insight into the people she meets on her journey as well as taking in the stunning scenery on offer.”

Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhán McSweeney is supported by Tourism Ireland and Tourism Northern Ireland.

----

Click here to read Larne Foodbank boosted by donation of 2,900 meals by customers at Redlands store

--

A message from the Editor: