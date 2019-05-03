Daniel O’Donnell sings the praises of Learning Disability Pride

Daniel O’Donnell has added his voice in support of next month’s Learning Disability Pride celebration in Carrickfergus.

The popular Irish country singer took time out from his busy schedule to record a video message praising the event, which was first held in the Co. Antrim town in 2017.

Daniel O'Donnell

Learning Disability Pride brings people together to raise awareness and celebrate learning disability.

Carrickfergus Castle will be the backdrop on Saturday, June 22, for a colourful carnival parade, entertainment and family fun activities.

In his video, Daniel says: “It’s a day for all the family to come out and celebrate the rightful place of people with learning disabilities in the community. So, be there, enjoy it and lots of success to everybody.”

There are over 42,000 people with a learning disability in Northern Ireland and often they go under represented.

Members of Carrickfergus Senior Gateway Club taking part in the first Learning Disability Pride parade in 2017. INCT 22-003-PSB

In May 2017, Carrickfergus and District Senior Gateway club, in partnership with Mencap NI, hosted the first ever Learning Disability Pride which was attended by over 5000 people.

The 2019 celebration was launched in February with a video. It features the Basement Jaxx hit ‘Do Your Thing’ and shows the various services offered by the organisations behind the event.

People can show their support for the #DoYourThing video campaign by uploading a photo or video to Facebook showing what they’re proud of.