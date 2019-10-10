Course open to aspiring coaches

Mid and East Antrim Council’s TEAMS (Together Everyone Achieves More in Sport) programme is providing free courses in the borough.

TEAMS, which is financed through the EU PEACE IV programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body, offers a free Young Leaders Coaching Programme.

It is aimed at people aged 16-24 interested in coaching sports such as football, GAA, rugby, hockey, netball, cricket and more.

There are two parts to the course. Part One is a weekend course 9am to 6pm on October 12 and 13 at The Cliff, Larne. Part Two involves assisting with coaching council’s Halloween sports camp on October 30 and 31 and November 1.

Siobhan Poulter from Otium Leisure Consultancy who are delivering the programme said: “The programme is a great opportunity for young adults to develop new skills – and add to their CV! They’ll learn about physical literacy, performance analysis, the role of the coach, leadership and good relations. They’ll also come away with a dodgeball coaching award.”

Gary Boyd , Community Sports Development Officer for the council added: “The programme will help to build and strengthen relationships, creating young leaders allowing them to take on a fuller coaching role in club, school and community settings. It also explores differences and similarities and will help address respect and mutual understanding establishing a legacy of collaborative work with different sports and groups.”

For more information, call Siobhan on 07751340656.