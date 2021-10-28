Countryfile presenter highlights domestic abuse during ramble in Northern Ireland

Ellie met three women from Women’s Aid ABCLN to discuss the rise of domestic abuse during the Covid pandemic and the impact it has had on children, young people and their families.

During her ramble at Binevenagh Mountain Walk, Ellie spoke with Fran, Area Manager at Women’s Aid ABCLN, to hear more about the vital support on offer to vulnerable women, their children and families whom have been/are subjected to domestic abuse and how funding from BBC Children in Need enables them to provide assistance to those affected by domestic abuse.

Ellie also heard from two young women, sharing their own experiences of living through the trauma of domestic abuse as children whilst located in rural communities. The women also spoke to Ellie about the importance of specialist support for young people, who are so often the hidden victims.

Ellie Harrison rambled in support of Women’s Aid ABCLN to highlight the rise in domestic abuse over the course of the pandemic.

BBC Children in Need supports Women’s Aid ABCLN to fund two project workers who support children and young people who have experienced domestic abuse in their homes.

Fran, Area Manager at Women’s Aid ABCLN said: “It’s incredible to be part of this year’s Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need.

“It’s so important we raise awareness around the one-to-one support we offer to help survivors feel safe and cared for after living through a deeply traumatic experience. We are so grateful for the funding we receive which enables us to offer this vital support and honoured to be part of the 2021 fundraising appeal.”

The Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need featuring Women’s Aid ABCLN was broadcast on BBC One on October 24 and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

----

