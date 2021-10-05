The event on September 4 saw neighbours enjoy hot drinks and homemade cakes at an 'outdoor café' set up for the occasion, with all Covid regulations adhered to.

This is the second year this event has been organised in aid of the cancer support charity.

A marquee was provided by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, while donations of knitwear, jams and chutneys were also on sale.

Residents at Corran Manor enjoy the coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support.

"Many thanks must go to Neil and his very helpful team at the council for supplying the marquee, Louise Magill of the Prom Café who provided catering equipment and a generous raffle prize, and to Carriages for their very welcome donation," said resident, Deborah Buchanan.

"Also a huge thanks and congratulations to our neighbours and friends, who, through donations and support, made this another successful event and helped raise an amazing £1925."

The event raised £1925 for the charity.

Corran Manor residents during the coffee morning.