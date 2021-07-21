Coronavirus: The Great Gatsby cancelled in Carrick after cast member tests positive
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has announced that a theatre performance due to take place in Carrickfergus tonight (Wednesday) has been cancelled after one of the troupe tested positive with Covid-19.
The local authority has stressed that a full refund will be issued to all ticket holders who were due to attend The Great Gatsby in Carrick’s Shaftesbury Park.
In a post on social media this afternoon, a council spokesperson said: “We have just had confirmation that a member of the theatre troupe due to perform at Theatre in the Park in Carrickfergus tonight has tested positive for Covid-19 and the troupe has taken the decision to cancel the event.
“We fully support the decision with regards to the protection of the audience and our staff, and wish the cast member a speedy recovery.
“The event will not be rescheduled and a full refund will be made to all tickets holders.”
