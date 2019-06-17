Concert to support life limited children

International tenor George Hutton, one of the acclaimed Irish Tenors, is set to host a fundraising concert at Roddensvale School this weekend.

The ‘Chapter One’ concert is one of three special evenings dedicated to the bravest of children receiving care at Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The event on Saturday, June 22 will highlight the unique service provision during National Children’s Hospice Week.

George has toured with ‘The Five Irish Tenors’, ‘Anúna’ and has since shaped into a confident and powerful solo performer.

School Musical director Graham Hawthorne said: “We’re delighted to host this very special evening and encourage everyone to come to hear this fabulous international tenor and our wonderful students. George has called at the school, met our choir and we even had an impromptu sing-a-long, which was brilliant. The students are so excited and all looking forward to Saturday evening.

“This event was organised to highlight the compassionate care provided by our friends at NI Children’s Hospice, a unique local charity with strong links to our school. We are thrilled that our Makaton Choir and some amazing individual talent will play such an important part in this evening. To perform with George and his guests at our school is such a thrill and I urge everyone to support this great evening of song.”

NI Children’s Hospice Regional Fundraiser Catherine O’Hara said: “With over £3.82 million needed every year, nights like these are a lifeline to our charity and the families who need our care. We appreciate the awareness raised and are beyond grateful for every penny received.”

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced at £10 are available at Roddensvale School or pay at the door.