The P.S.N.I. has said it is concerned for the welfare of missing man, John Graham, who was last seen in Carrickfergus on Thursday.

Mr. Graham, 43, was last seen in the town at 5:30pm.

John Graham. (Photo issued by P.S.N.I.)

"If anybody has seen John or knows of his current whereabouts, please contact us straightaway quoting reference number 1275 9/5/19," said the P.S.N.I.