Communities across Mid and East Antrim secure funding to install defibrillators

​Potentially life-saving equipment has been made available to a wide range of community and sporting groups thanks to the ongoing Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Grants Programme.

During a three-year period, from 2016-19, Council approved 21 separate applications for funding for AEDs or defibrillators, with the most recent received from an Early Years group in a rural part of Ballymena.

Kirkinriola Early Years pre-school setting successfully applied for funding for an Automated External Defibrillator for its site, which welcomes young children and pensioners alike to its building on a daily basis. The premises are also used regularly for committee meetings and the new equipment will provide urgent treatment in the case of medical emergency.

Gleno Community Association in Larne, meanwhile, was successful in its request for a defibrillator, in addition to training and storage casing for the device.

With more young families and a growing older population, the area is also becoming more popular with walkers and cyclists as home to the Gleno waterfalls.

Other locations/organisations in the borough with defibrillators are:

- Raglan Place, Ballymena

- Ballykeel Presbyterian Church

- Larne Voluntary Welfare Group

- Millbrook Community Association (Larne)

- Ballycarry Presbyterian Church

- Larne YMCA

- Slemish Look Wider Group

- Islandmagee Community Development Association

- Back in the Game Ballymena

- Gracehill Old School Trust

- Wakehurst Football Club

- Portglenone Enterprise Group

- Parish Of Kilwaughter And Cairncastle with All Saints Craigyhill

- Ballymena Rugby Football Club

- Braid Valley Community First Responders

- Glynn Community Group

- Larne Rugby Club

- Glenwherry Church.

If your community, voluntary or sporting organisation would like to know more about funding for defibrillators, visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/grants

Council’s Grants Team will also be hosting a number of information sessions this month to advise groups in the borough of the various funding schemes and levels of funding available.

The workshops will take place as follows:

- 6pm Tuesday February 11, Studio Theatre, The Braid, Ballymena;

- 6pm Wednesday February 12, McGarel Hall, Larne Town Hall;

- 6pm Thursday February 13, Jubilee Hall, Carrickfergus Town Hall.

Places at the workshops are limited, and interested groups should nominate a maximum of two representatives to attend on their behalf. Places will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

To book a place, please contact the Grants Office by emailing grants@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or phone 028 2563 320 by 12 noon on Friday, February 7.