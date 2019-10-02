Clyde Valley Flute Band to stage demonstration

Thousands of bandsmen are expected to converge on Larne this weekend to show support for Clyde Valley Flute Band following incidents in Londonderry in August.

A bus on which members of the Larne-based band, who had been wearing a Parachute Regiment motif on their shirts, was returning home when it was stopped by the PSNI following a Relief of Derry parade.

In the wake of this, Clyde Valley FB called on flute bands and members of the loyal orders to attend a demonstration in Larne on Saturday, October 5. Commenting on social media ahead of the ‘parade and rally’ a spokesperson for the band said: “The band would like to thank everyone for their messages of support.

“We would also like to reiterate by saying all bands, lodges and societies are welcome to attend and take part. We appreciate it’s now the end of a long marching season for a lot of bands, so if you even wish to send your band’s colours, that is also more than welcome.

“We would like to say in closing to those travelling from far and wide, have a safe journey and we’ll see you all on Saturday.”

The parade, which the organisers say is expected to have approximately 60 bands from across the United Kingdom, is to commence at 7.30pm after assembling at Laharna Retail Car Park. It will follow the outward route of Quay Street, Main Street, High Street, Pound Street and Riverdale. The parade is set to finish at 10.45pm.

It is understood unionist political representatives, including East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson, will address the crowd.

The Parades Commission has deemed the event to be “sensitive”.