Cliff stabilisation work commences at famous Antrim Coast walkway

A further safety warning has been issued as cliff stabilisation work commences at Blackhead Path, Co Antrim.

The multi-million pound project to restore and protect the popular coastal walkway at Whitehead is moving into its second phase.

And as focus switches to the stabilisation of the cliff faces and repairs to the coastal network, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is reminding members of the public this is a construction site and there will be no access to the path.

A council spokesperson said: “We are urging locals and visitors to adhere to the path closure, as by not doing so, they are putting their lives at risk, and potentially delaying the completion project.

“We understand this is a hugely popular with the local community, dog walkers and tourists, but the safety of people is of upmost importance.

“We understand how frustrating this can be but the path closure is absolutely necessary.

“There could be land slippage or rock fall at any moment, which could result in loss of life if someone were to be on the path at the time.”

The local authority, which has closed the path until further notice so the planned works can be carried out, is advising of alternative routes for residents and visitors to the area to enjoy.

“With Diamond Jubilee Wood, White Harbour and Nature Reserve, Beach Road Nature Reserve and The Gobbins all in close proximity, there are some stunning alternative walking trails.”

The path has had severe subsidence issues and rock fall risks for decades and a health and safety report to the legacy Carrickfergus Council forced its closure. Fences and signs alerting people to the risks have been put up, but some have ignored them.

The repair project will see the whole of the path returned to public use.