Cinemas, libraries and hospitality welcoming people back across east Antrim

Film fans will be able to enjoy watching movies on the big screen as cinemas reopen this week with the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Commenting on social media ahead of welcoming audiences back, a spokesperson for Movie House Cinemas said: “We are open! After a five-month break, movies in the cinema are back! Delighted to be open again this afternoon at Cityside (Yorkgate), Glengormley, Maghera and Coleraine. Lots of movies to see!

“We are working to the guidelines set out by the Executive and have added in our measures on top. When you arrive, please take your temperature at the monitor at the entrance.

Glengormley Movie House. Pic by Google.

“Wash or sanitise your hands. Please wear a mask while moving through the building. It can be removed when seated in your screen.

“Social distancing in all areas. Allocated seating in screens. Staggered showtimes so the foyer is not as busy. Extra cleaning. Staff trained in Covid protection. They’re happy to help - any concerns just ask us!

“Perspex screens at the snack kiosk. Track and Trace: Stormont now requires the collection of details of every customer over 16.”

One of the major changes sees indoor hospitality resuming from today.

Posting on Facebook last night, a spokesperson for Dobbins Inn in Carrickfergus said: “Not going to be able to sleep tonight, too excited!!! Looking forward to seeing you all indoors tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Libraries NI is pleased to announce that local libraries have reopened for browsing and access for study facilities from today.

Customers are being asked to book the study space in advance by calling their local library and, to keep everyone safe, customers are also asked to wear a face covering and to use hand sanitiser when they enter the library. Staff are also wearing face coverings and there are both screens and signage throughout each library to encourage social distancing.

The Book and Collect service will continue to operate in all libraries and will remain in place at this stage. This service is also supported by Libraries NI’s online resources providing free access to eBooks, eMagazines and eNewspapers.

Jim O’Hagan, Libraries NI Chief Executive said: “We know that customers have really appreciated the Book and Collect service and, in particular, many parents have commented on how good the library staff’s book choice has been for their children. However, there is still something very enjoyable about visiting a library to choose your own books and reading material and so we are delighted that libraries have reopened for browsing.

“We look forward to welcoming customers back to their local library. As libraries are located at the heart of many communities they will play an important role in helping people to reconnect with others after Covid.”

----

Click here to read Newtownabbey man’s charity ‘dander’ from Scrabo Tower to Knockagh monument

--

A message from the Editor: