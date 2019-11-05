Christmas switch-on dates in Mid and East Antrim

Details of this year's Christmas switch-on ceremonies have been released by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The first lights to go on in the borough will be in Ballymena next Thursday (November 14) with a programme of events from 4pm - 7pm.

Festivities begin at the Harmony Hub and will see Santa and his reindeer in a spectacular lantern parade.

The Larne Christmas switch-on will take place the following day, November 15, with entertainment starting at Broadway from 5pm.

Carrickfergus town centre will light up on Saturday, November 16, with a full day of festivities planned from 2 - 6pm.

There will be a civic carol service at St Nicholas Church from 4pm, with Santa Claus arriving to switch on the Christmas tree lights at 5.30pm.

The event will be followed by a fireworks display at 5.45pm.

As in previous years, Whitehead's lights will be switched on as part of the annual Victorian Street Fair on Saturday, November 30 from 1pm-6:30pm.

A full programme for the fair will be available in the coming weeks.