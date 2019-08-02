Child Contact Centre appeals for volunteers after Larne expansion

A service offering a friendly environment for separated families to spend time together is appealing for volunteers after expanding its East Antrim provision.

Carrickfergus Children’s Contact Centre, which has been operating for over 10 years, has branched out to Larne.

The centres are run with three core staff members and depend on the support of their teams of volunteers.

Shelly McCord, co-ordinator for Carrickfergus and Larne groups, said: “We provide a wonderful safe place for children to meet and spend quality time with their estranged parent. Without our network of amazing volunteers, we just couldn’t function and those children would never get to see their parents.

“We are seeking new volunteers for Carrickfergus and Larne. It’s a small commitment on a Saturday morning or a Thursday afternoon that makes such a massive difference to children’s lives. If anyone can give us a few hours a month we would love to hear from them.”

Volunteers in child contact services need to be impartial, caring, tolerant, sensitive, flexible, discreet and reliable. They must always put children’s needs first and not take sides with either parent or any other adults involved in the contact. “

Larne centre opens on Saturdays in Greenland Community Centre, Old Glenarm Road, 10am - 12noon. The Carrickfergus YMCA-based Contact Centre at Irish Quarter West opens Thursday 4-6pm and Saturday 10am-12noon.

Those interested can contact Shelly on 028 9335 0940 or 07853 938881, email contact@carrickccc.co.uk for an application form.