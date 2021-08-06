Changing Places toilet facility now open at Larne’s Carnfunnock Country Park

The facility has been introduced by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to support the wide range of inclusive family fun days at Carnfunnock hosted by the Mae Murray Foundation.

It includes the following features:

A height adjustable, adult sized changing bench;

The Deputy Mayor, Cllr Matthew Armstrong, and his son along with Accessoloo representative, Michael Holden.

A tracking hoist;

Adequate space in the changing area for the disabled person and up to two carers;

A centrally placed toilet with space either side;

A screen or curtain to allow the disabled person and carer some privacy.

The park is one of a number of council-owned visitor attractions which have recently been awarded the Autism IMPACT Award from Autism NI, in recognition of the work undertaken to open up our facilities and services to autistic individuals and their families and carers.

The Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Matthew Armstrong, said: “The provision of this facility at Carnfunnock Country Park is so important for people who are not able to use standard accessible toilets.

“We have so many wonderful places to visit and enjoy across our borough and I am delighted to see the work that is ongoing to support the needs of all those who live, work and spend leisure time here in Mid and East Antrim.

“Very often, families of children and adults with additional needs can experience difficulties with enjoying something as simple as a trip to the park, so it is extremely good news to see developments like this.”

It is envisaged that this addition to the park will prove very welcome for many families and the council hopes to secure funding to install a changing place unit on a permanent basis.

The Mae Murray Foundation works to enable people of all ages and abilities to take part in activities and enjoy friendship together in an inclusive environment.

Alix Crawford, from the charity, said: “We are delighted that council recognises the needs of our members and have responded with temporary arrangements at Carnfunnock Country Park.

“This is enabling us to run events this summer which is supporting hundreds of people to take part, who otherwise wouldn’t be able to do so.

“Funding to support a permanent Changing Places toilet and accessible picnic benches will remove barriers for both our members, local disabled people and visitors to the area alike.

“Families will be able to enjoy extended visits, more often; actively taking part in the community.

“As an organisation, we are committed to ensuring dignified toileting for all at all of our events, and we choose destinations based on these facilities.

“We would be delighted to be able to use Carnfunnock as a base more often for our all-ability activities, thereby increasing participation opportunities for those most in need.”

