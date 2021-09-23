Celebrity event in support of NI Hospice is a sell out at Whitehead Golf Club

The fundraiser will have teams and individuals play for care in the local community as members and visitors from near and far booked out the charity day in record time.

Jeremy Jones, former Whitehead Golf Club captain, said: “The speed of club bookings came as no surprise, which was fantastic. Whitehead Golf Club members have always been big supporters of Northern Ireland Hospice and Children’s Hospice.

“When the council and members heard of the current struggle to keep services going and the uncertainty of sustainability going into the winter, we had no hesitation in setting aside a date and do what we do best...play golf!

Gibson Wharry, sales director Cannon Motors Hyunda, Carrick; Pamela Stewart, Clare Moore, Whitehead Golf Club member and owner of Important Mini People, Carrick; and former club captains Jeremy Jones and Davy Moore.

“Many of our business members are sponsoring tee boxes and prizes and we are very grateful for their selfless support. Also huge thanks to the generosity of our title sponsor, Cannon Motors, our celebrity guests, broadcaster Jackie Fullerton, Liam Beckett and Keith Gillespie.”

An ‘Audience with Jackie & Guests’ will be held too at 6.30pm in the club and everyone’s welcome to attend.

Clare Moore, owner of Important Mini People in Carrickfergus and a Ladies playing member said: “ Like so many in the club, I was delighted to help in anyway. Every £37 pounds we raise will pay for an hour of care either at Northern Ireland Hospice or for a nurse out and about in the community.

“I have enjoyed the craic in putting this day together with my club members and hope that the weather will now play its part.”

Meanwhile, event sponsors Cannon Motors Hyundai, Carrickfergus, have gone up a gear to raise funds on the day with an invitation to test drive the new-to-market Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Gibson Wharry, sales director, said: “Cannon Motors are extremely proud to be the ‘title sponsor’ for Sunday’s event and we have got fully behind every effort to make this day the success it deserves to be.

“With that in mind I met with the organiser’s and came up with the novel ‘Drive with a Difference’ as an additional offer to enjoy on the day. So no matter how you drive off the tees, this drive will be a winner every time both for the participant and the Hospice!”

Gibson will forego his golf to be on site at the club to offer the driving experience. Open to players and patrons, the offer to take a test drive for a small donation is expected to add interest and additional funding to the pot for palliative care.

Gibson added: “A few years ago, my family were so grateful to have the Hospice by our side.

“The level of dedication and compassion in a home from home environment helped us all cope as a family.

“It costs over £16 million to run this vital lifeline for so many families every year and if we can help in our own small way, we are only too happy to do so.”

