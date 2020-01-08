Cate Conway shares tearful video of hug Stephen Clements gave her at end of their final radio programme together

Radio presenter, Cate Conway, has shared an emotional video documenting the last time she presented a radio programme with the late BBC Radio Ulster presenter, Stephen Clements.

Married father of two, Stephen Clements, 47, died suddenly on Tuesday.

Cate Conway, now a presenter with U105, worked alongside Stephen Clements, at QRadio.

"The end of our last show," she tweeted.

"I hadn’t planned to share this ever but I think it says a lot now.

Best friend, brother, soul mate, eejit.

"So funny and so much fun.

"I will miss him forever," she added.

The short clip, which was shared by Cate Conway on social media on Wednesday morning, shows Stephen Clements standing inside the QRadio studio while Take That song Never Forget plays in the background.

"This is the best video ever," says a tearful Cate Conway before Stephen Clements puts an arm around her.

A still image from the video shared by Cate Conway on social media on Wednesday morning.

"I have loved every minute of it," she tells him.

"Me too," he replies.

Cate Conway pictured with her former co-host, Stephen Clements, who died suddenly this week. (Photo: Simon Graham Photography)

Stephen Clements and Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn. (Photo: Presseye)