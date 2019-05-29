Carrickfergus to trial new parcel postboxes

New parcel postboxes should be rolled out across the whole of east Antrim following their pilot period.

That was the call this week from East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson ahead of the service’s trial introduction in Carrickfergus.

The DUP representative said: “There are 1,400 such postboxes in Great Britain but the first trials in Northern Ireland are to be started this year and there will be two in east Antrim, both in Carrickfergus.

“The postboxes will enable small businesses and marketplace sellers to post pre-paid parcels using Click&Drop through postboxes in the same way as they currently use letters.

“Hopefully this will make it easier for small businesses to have their goods despatched to customers and will be an important time saving development for many of the businesses which now sell through the internet from east Antrim.”

Mr Wilson went on to urge Royal Mail “to consider other locations, both in Larne and Newtownabbey”.