Carrickfergus Gasworks Museum performance a ‘roaring success’

An insight to the life a gas worker provided a fitting finale to Industrial Heritage Month in Mid and East Antrim Borough.

Big Telly Theatre Company transported audience members back to a time of uncertainty and change with a performance at Flame! Gasworks Museum in Carrickfergus.

Residents and tourists also got an insider look at the working life of Carrickfergus Gasworks manager Sam Gault and some of the decisions he faced.

Afterwards, audience members were encouraged to visit the Dobbins Inn, Carrickfergus, where they were treated to a special themed menu inspired by the performances in Flame as well as showcasing items from the museum.

Industrial Heritage Month saw free bespoke performances taking place at Whitehead Railway Museum, Glenarm village and Carnlough harbour. These illustrated and celebrated our long and rich industrial history.

Jayne Clarke, Museum and Heritage manager, said: “Industrial Heritage Month was a roaring success, with visitors travelling to see these wonderful performances in a way that both recognises and celebrates our industrial heritage.

“We are thrilled to have received support thanks to the National Lottery players, Tourism NI and the Department for Communities.

“This funding is a welcome boost as great work has already been done through other projects, including the new Heritage Hub at Carnlough Town Hall and development of Whitehead Railway Museum. “We are also pleased to be working closely with our project partners, Big Telly Theatre Company and also Carrickfergus Enterprise who are promoting this initiative to our local tourism businesses.”