Carrickfergus Enterprise hosts business success celebration

A large number of organisations have attended Carrickfergus Enterprise’s annual Celebrating Enterprise event

These included many who had accessed support through initiatives such as ‘Go for It’, ‘Coastal Hub Programme’ and ‘Experience NI’.

Portia Woods and Alison Magee of Carrickfergus Enterprise with representatives from the local tourism sector including Craicntour, Dark Hedges Estate and Albany B&B.

The strategic priority of the local business support organisation is to grow the economy and encouraging enterprise is vital in achieving this aim. The event provides local entrepreneurs the opportunity to network, raise their profile and to showcase what their company has to offer.

Kelli Bagchus, manager of Carrickfergus Enterprise, said: “I look forward to the celebration event each year as it is truly about celebrating and supporting local success, developing new links and showcasing budding entrepreneurs.”

The event, in its 16th year, attracts interest from both the business and tourism sector and is an opportunity to see how these businesses have prospered. Guests were entertained by the String Ninjas whilst food was provided by Wolf and Devour. Businesses wishing to avail of support can contact Kelli on 028 9336 9528 or email info@ceal.co.uk