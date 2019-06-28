Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon to draw almost 300 participants

Over 280 people are expected to take part in Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon this Sunday.

The race starts at 9.00am with a swim of 750m from the castle to Fisherman’s Quay for the Sprint and a swim of 250m for the Try a Tri.

Transition is on Fisherman’s Quay followed by a 20km bike ride, which will see the triathletes cycle to Seapark before returning through Carrickfergus and out towards Larne. They will return along Marine Highway before running 5km for the Sprint and 3km for the Try a Tri.

Advising of traffic arrangements for the event which is expected to be completed by 11.30am, organiser Gary Davison said: “The crossings across Marine Highway will be closed during the race as will the footpaths. Spectators can cross by using both underpasses and can follow all the action from the grassed areas between the footpaths.

“The inside lane from Victoria Road to the castle will be closed to allow the triathletes free passage through the lights.”

Gary added: “Out of the 281 people taking part are a number coming over from London, Sevenoaks and Wales. There is also a blind gentleman who will be swimming, cycling and running with a guide.”