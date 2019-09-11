Carnlough hosts intergenerational day

A Carnlough community stalwart has been praised for her service to the village during a special event at Glenlough Community Centre.

Carnlough Community Association hosted an intergenerational day funded by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive Cohesion Project.

The fun event was well attended by both children and adults who enjoyed taking part on the activities that were offered.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Cllr Maureen Morrow, was in attendance. In her adddress, the first citzen thanked all the volunteers of Carnlough Community Association with a special mention going to Patricia McConnell, chairperson.

Patricia has contributed over a period of 14 year and has successfully sought grant funding for many projects which have benefitted the village, residents and visitors. Patricia’s energy and enthusiasm help to motivate so many others.

Cllr Morrow took this opportunity to thank Patricia for the wonderful work she does to enhance life within Carnlough and presented her with flowers on behalf of the Carnlough Community Association committee members, staff and volunteers.

Patricia McConnell, chairperson of Carnlough Community Association and local resident Patricia McCormick.

In response, Patricia thanked the mayor, committee members, volunteers and staff of the community association for their contribution to enriching life within Carnlough.

A thank-you was extended to the committee members of Carnlough Community Association and to the NIHE for making the day so successful.