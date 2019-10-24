Carnfunnock Halloween celebrations include free park and ride service

Tickets for car parking at this weekend’s Halloween spectacular at Carnfunnock Country Park, Larne, have been snapped up.

However, Mid and East Antrim Council is advising those planning to go along to Saturday’s event they can still make use of the free park and ride bus service, sponsored by Translink and Caterpillar.

The Mayor, Councillor Maureen Morrow, said: “One of the highlights of our Halloween celebrations will be the free event at Carnfunnock Country Park in Larne.

“It is sure to draw the crowds and promise a magical and memorable celebration for the whole family. We are delighted that CAT NI and Translink are sponsoring this year’s event.”

The programme, running from 2.00pm until 6.00pm, features fire breathing monsters and kings and knights of old fighting to rule Carnfunnock.

A mystical dragon will be sweeping into Carnfunnock at 5.40pm for the lighting of a spectacular fire sculpture, ‘The Keep, created by outdoor arts company Walk the Plank.

Dare to go north of the walled garden to the Maze of Enchantment, enjoy a magical circus show, listen to spooky stories or create your own piece of Halloween art. There will also be the chance to explore the park and meet some strange characters on a spooky walking trail!

Meanwhile, in the Big Top Tent Peter Corry will be performing excerpts of his latest ‘The Showman is Coming’ show at 2pm,3pm,4pm and 5pm. Entry is first come first serve.

There will be owls, reptiles, arts and crafts, and lots of live music suitable for a real monster mash.

Council is inviting people to come in disguise and take part in the fancy dress competition at 4.45pm in the Walled Garden, there is also a Jack O’Lantern challenge with prizes.

The park and ride bus service will run regularly from Caterpillar, Old Glenarm Road, Larne, between 1.30pm and 7pm. Another bus will be in operation from Larne bus depot at 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm. The last bus for this service will leave the park at 7pm.

Buses will also pick up from Ballygally, taking people straight into Carnfunnock Country Park. All buses are wheelchair and pram friendly.