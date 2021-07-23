Carnfunnock Country Park’s new Adventure Nature Trail showcases ‘magical wonder’

This self-guided treasure hunt through woodlands takes in trolls, rope swings, magical fairy gardens and little explorers could even spot a red squirrel if they are lucky.

The one-mile trail takes around an hour to complete and starts at the Visitor Centre where participants collect their workbook and map.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, said: “We’re so excited to launch this fantastic new trail this summer here at Carnfunnock Country Park. There’s already so much to explore here from the marine themed play park, maze, miniature railway, walled garden and abundance of woodland. With staycations the hottest ticket in town this year, it offers another string to Mid and East Antrim’s bow and really showcases the magical wonder we have on offer right on our doorsteps.

The Mayor Cllr William McCaughey, launches Carnfunnock Country Park's new Nature Trail.

“Nature and woodland are so important to preserve and also getting out and about in the fresh air is key to positive mental health. There’s no better way to inspire the imagination either with these amazing creatures along the trail to discover. Our summer #MEAdventures campaign is all about adventure and exploring, and this trail is the perfect way to fill a day with the kids.”

The Adventure Nature Trail has been funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Olive Hill, committee member, Northern Ireland, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We’re delighted to support this new adventure trail at Carnfunnock Country Park, thanks to National Lottery players.

“At The National Lottery Heritage Fund, we’re incredibly proud to be playing a role in ensuring our natural heritage is safeguarded for generations to come, but also that the projects we fund give people the chance to connect with the nature and wildlife that is on their doorsteps.”

The trail is open every day from 10.15am with last entry at 4.30pm to book go to: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Carnfunnock

Ticket Prices: Regular ticket - £4 per person (adult & child); family (up to 5 people) - £15; Children under 2 go free

What’s included? Access to the nature adventure trail along with one trail workbook and map (one book per group booking). Extra workbooks can be purchased for £2 at time of booking or from our Visitor Centre on arrival.

Country park parking fees apply - £4 peak, £1 off peak and free parking is available at Carnfunnock Bay and Drains Bay, which are both within walking distance of the park.

