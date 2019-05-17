Carnfunnock Country Park’s double boost at Bangor awards ceremony

Carnfunnock Country Park has received a timely boost ahead of the busy summer season.

The Larne attraction won the Best Family Park award and was a finalist in the Best Family Fun and Entertainment category at the Families First NI Awards in Bangor.

The awards recognise individuals and businesses who make family life that little bit easier or more special.

The outgoing Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Lindsay Millar, said: “Carnfunnock Country Park is a fantastic place to visit which offers so much for local residents and tourists alike. Set just off the beautiful Antrim Coast Road it offers a great low-cost family day out. The park boasts a great play area and space for picnics and barbecues.

“I look forward to seeing plans for the further development of the park come to fruition in years to come. The master plan for the site sets out a number of ambitious proposals to develop the site over the next 10-15 years and I look forward to seeing the park offering expand to better cater for families and tourists.”