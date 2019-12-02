Calls for dog park in Larne

Dog owners in Larne are calling on Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to provide a safe place for exercising their four-legged friends.

The campaign was established by local woman Julie Neeson with the aim of securing an enclosed park for dogs to socialise and interact off-lead.

The issue has already generated a significant amount of interest online, with many expressing support for such a facility on the Facebook page ‘Larne Dog Park’.

Julie told the Larne Times: “I approached the council about setting up a dog park in Larne; I was told that there had already been extensive public consultation on it and that there was no interest. But since I set up the Facebook page, there have been over 200 people who have commented and said it’s something they’d like to see.”

Responding, a spokesperson for Mid and East Antrim Council said that the local authority “have no immediate plans to deliver a dog park”.

“However, the Development Team are always interested in speaking to individuals who might be interested in such development opportunities within our parks and open spaces and if a dog park was proposed we would consult with the local community,” the spokesperson added.

“Dog parks, like dogs themselves, come in all different shapes and sizes. At a bare minimum, they are large fenced-in areas, with a double-gated area to ensure that dogs don’t escape when people are coming and going. Other key considerations relating to the safety of the animals would include setting a recommendation on the maximum number of dogs permitted in any park and access to clean drinking water for the animals.”