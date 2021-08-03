Call for Covid-19 test centre to be established in Larne

Cllr Donnelly said: “I’ve been contacted by a large number of constituents who have expressed their concern that Larne is without a Covid-19 testing facility.

“As it is vitally important that anyone experiencing Covid-19 symptoms is tested, both for their own protection, and for those around them, we have raised the issue with the Department of Health.”

Mr Dickson commented: “At present, those residing in Larne have to travel to either Ballymena or Carrick to obtain a test. This is far from ideal as many individuals do not own private cars, and cannot take public transport for fear of spreading the virus.

“My concern is that many people suffering from Covid-like symptoms are therefore not being tested – especially children and young people – and subsequently, the residents of the town are at a higher risk of a local outbreak.”

Mr Donnelly added: “Whilst we appreciate that people can order lateral flow kits, and some testing facilities are not too far away, Larne is a large enough town to merit a facility of its own, and making testing as easy as possible for residents must be recognised as hugely desirable and worthy of prioritisation.”

A Public Health Agency (PHA) spokesperson said: “Everyone in Northern Ireland with symptoms of Covid-19 is eligible for a free test. There are two ways to get a coronavirus test- going to a testing centre or getting a test kit delivered to your home.”

