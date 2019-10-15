Cairncastle plaque to Supreme Court judge ‘missing’

Larne Museum and Arts Centre is appealing for the public’s help to locate a plaque dedicated to a famous son of Glenarm.

Judge Richard Campbell was born in Deerpark East, Glenarm, in 1870 and went to be appointed Judge of the Supreme Court of America in the Philippine Islands in 1909.

The plaque was located in the car park at the Headless Cross, Ballycoos Road, Cairncastle.

Appealing for the public’s help, Marian Kelso, of the Victoria Road museum, said: “Larne Museum and Arts Centre has recently been informed that this plaque is missing from its location in Cairncastle. We think it may have happened recently.

“If you can help locate the plaque, please contact Larne Museum & Arts Centre as we would like to have the plaque reinstated.”

Blue plaques were sited around East Antrim by the Ulster-America Committee to commemorate those people from the area who had gone on to make their mark in the USA.