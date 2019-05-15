Ben Glover to feature in new television show

Glenarm singer songwriter Ben Glover will feature in a new BBC Two television show, on Sunday May 19, at 9.45 pm.

During the show, Thin Lizzy and Black Riders frontman Ricky Warwick and roots music fan Ralph McLean embark on a journey from County Down to California, exploring the contribution that Northern Irleand has brought to one of the most popular art forms of the 20th century.

In January, Ben was presented with the UK Album of the Year award at the 2019 UK Americana Awards.

The presentation took place in Hackney at the 2019 UK Americana Awards for his latest compilation “Shorebound”.