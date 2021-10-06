Belgian army raised in Northern Ireland theme for the next Ballycarry 100 talk

Belgian soldiers trained at Prospect House, Carrickfergus, during WW11. The Henly Gate includes a memorial to the unit. Image by Google.

The guest speaker will be Ron Bishop, whose working life was mostly as a biologist at the University of Ulster (now Ulster University), but who has always had an interest in history as well.

Ron, who is Scots-born and Devon-bred, spent most of his teaching career at Jordanstown.

One of his interests is in military history and the fascinating story of how the modern Belgian army was raised in Northern Ireland in 1945 with brigade detachments and camps in the east Antrim area.

His talk starts at 7.30pm on Thursday, October 7, in Ballycarry Community Centre and all are welcome.

