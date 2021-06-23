Belfast Lough Swim: Intrepid eight to take challenge from Grey Point to Carrick

Adele O’Neil, Alan Harpur, Andrew Gould, Bobby Nicholson, Chris Kelly, Gareth Rowan, Matt McDowell and Nichola Swann will swim across the lough from Grey Point, Co Down, to Carrickfergus Co Antrim, coming ashore on the beach next to the medieval castle.

This is the third year the event has been organised and has raised over £15,000 in total so far for charities. This year’s charities are Dementia NI and Belfast Lough Sailability based in Carrickfergus.

Event organiser Gary Davison outlined the challenge ahead. He said: “The straight-line distance of the swim is 3.02 nautical miles, however considering the tide and open water swim, the distance will be in the region of 3.75 to 4.3 nautical miles.

Belfast Lough Swim participants include Adele O’Neil, Gareth Rowan, Chris Kelly, Nichola Swann and Bobby Nicholson.

“All eight are experienced open water swimmers having competed in a verity of triathlons and swimming events. The eight will be supported by two RIBs. High tide is at 12.29hrs, 10th July 2021.

“Once the weather has been checked on the morning of the 10th and everything is good to go, the swimmers will travel on the two safety RIBs from Carrickfergus and sail to Grey Point. The eight swimmers will enter the water at 1:00hrs to start the swim. The swimmers will arrive in Carrickfergus between 13:30 and 15:00hrs.”

Gary added that you can support the eight swimmers on: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bobby-nicholson-1?utm_term=GKdzbVRze

--

Alan Harpur, Matt McDowell and Andrew Gould are part of the eight-strong team taking the challenge.

Click here to read - Carrickfergus Castle Triathlon: Third time lucky for ‘one of the best’ in NI

--