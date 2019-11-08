Band to hold parade in memory of Tommy Steele

The officers and members of Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band will show their respects to Tommy Steele with a short parade in his memory in Larne tonight.

Mr Steele (58), who had been a member of the Larne-based band for 40 years, passed away after a period of illness on Wednesday, November 6.

Detailing tonight’s event, a spokesperson for the band said: “It was Tommy’s wish that we do this on the Friday night before his funeral and will include every detail he requested.

“We will leave Larne Rangers Club at 7.30pm and proceed down to his house on Exchange Road. We will play a few of his favourite tunes approaching the house. Once there, we will hold a minute’s silence along with the laying of a wreath.

“We are honoured to have arranged representatives from several local bands as well as a few other bands close to Loop’s heart to accompany us on parade.

“If any other band would like to send a representative, they are more than welcome to do so and can contact us for more information.

“We encourage those who knew Tommy to come out and show their respects along the parade route.”

Mr Steele’s funeral will take place at his home at 1pm on Monday, November 11.

The spokesperson for the band added: “The funeral is a full band funeral. All members will be in full uniform and we will do a guard of honour. A single flute will play ‘Absent Friends.’ Tommy will be buried in Glenarm.”