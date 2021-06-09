Ballynure and Whitehead win Translink Ulster in Bloom awards

The winners were recognised now due to the original presentations being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition celebrates horticultural excellence in cities, towns and villages right across Northern Ireland.

The competition was judged over the summer of 2019 and attracted 142 location entries from local councils, community groups, bus and train stations.

Isobel and Richard Wallace (Ballynure) collected the best Small Village award. They are pictured with Cllr Jim Montgomery, Patrick Ellis (Translink) and Cllr Frances Burton (NILGA).

Ballynure won the best Small Village award and Whitehead Railway Station picked up the Best Floral Station accolade.

The 2021 competition’s launch will also take place this month. For further details, visit www.translink.co.uk/ulsterinbloom or follow @Translink_NI @NI_LGA #ulsterinbloom

----

Click here to read Equestrian community hold peaceful demonstration as horses ‘banned’ at Lough Mourne dam

--

A message from the Editor: