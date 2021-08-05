Bakery puts East Antrim MLA’s face on biscuits
A Co Down bakery made special treats ahead of the arrival of Economy Minister Gordon Lyons MLA yesterday (Wednesday).
The DUP representative was in Holywood to promote Stormont’s High Street Stimulus Scheme and popped into Skinenrs Bakery in the town.
Mr Lyons was presented with a box of biscuit treats with his face on the icing while at the High Street venue.
Posting on social media today, the Minister said: “Thanks to Jade from Skinners Bakery in Holywood for these tasty treats for my visit yesterday promoting the High Street Stimulus Scheme. Hoping these become a permanent customer favourite!”
As part of the stimulus programme, every person in Northern Ireland aged 18 and over will be eligible to apply for a pre-paid card worth £100 to spend in their local high street,
