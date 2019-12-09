Ayeisha in the running for top hockey award

Ireland Ladies hockey star Ayeisha McFerran is in the running for a prestigious sporting accolade.

Online voting is now open for the FIH Hockey Awards, with the Larne sportswoman nominated in the Goalkeeper of the Year category.

Ayeisha played a key role in the Ireland squad’s success in last year’s World Cup, picking up the Goalkeeper of the Tournament Award.

Last month, the 23-year-old told of her joy as the team qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In the FIH awards, she is up against a host of international talent including Rachael Lynch (Australia), Megumi Kageyama (Japan), Mathilde Petriaux (France), and Maria Ruiz (Spain).

The FIH Player of the Year Awards are awarded annually by the International Hockey Federation to the male and female field hockey players determined to be the best in the world.