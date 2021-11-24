Artisan market to add to seasonal celebrations following Larne’s big switch on

with events like this cancelled across the country, so what better way to get behind our local traders and help give them a boost this winter.

“This year we have fantastic entertainment in all the town centres, from the lights switch on, to live music and parades.

“Cafes and restaurants are gearing up to welcome you back safely this season and make it a Christmas to remember.”

Enjoying the festive celebration in Larne at the weekend.

Larne’s artisan market featuring DJ Mark Dobbin will run 4pm – 8pm (Santa will arrive on his sleigh at 5pm)

And on Saturday (November 27), there will be walkabout characters and children’s entertainment) 11am – 5pm.

Meanwhile, Larne’s big switch on took place on Friday last. Comedian Tim McGarry hosted a programme of entertainment at Broadway in the town centre. A parade from Larne Market Yard culminated with the Eco Rangers helping the Mayor and Santa switch on the lights.

Whitehead will join in the count down to Christmas this Saturday (November 27), from 3pm to 5.30pm.

Comedian Tim McGarry and the Mayor, Councillor William McCaughey, on stage in Larne.

Visitors can enjoy carols, street entertainers, Santa and his grotto experience, all topped off with a fireworks display along the promenade.

For more information on all of the festive events happening visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Christmas

The Eco Rangers helped the Mayor, Cllr William McCaughey, switch on the lights.

Joining in the seasonal fun in Larne.

Experiencing some early Christmas magic at the lighting up of Larne's streets.

A young musician helping to entertain revellers at the Larne switch on.