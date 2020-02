Police are appealing for information in relation to a traffic incident in Larne last week.

A post on the PSNI Larne Facebook page read: "On Wednesday 12 February 2020 at 7.30 am, were you driving a vehicle that went through a hedge on the Upper Killyglen Road, Larne?

"Were you driving the blue tractor, which helped to move this vehicle?

"Were you in the vicinity and maybe witnessed this happening?

"If so, please contact Con G at Larne police station Ref: serial 1177 of 13/02/2020."