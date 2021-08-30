Antrim coastal run gives car enthusiasts a treat and Children’s Hospice a boost

The Star Car Hire Coastal Run saw participants take a cruise along the Antrim coast in aid of the charity.

Organised by Mike Barr from Star Car Hire, the event raised £1,500 (at time of going to press).

The cruise started at Lusty’s Centra at Larne port and drove up the coast to Portrush and ended in Coleraine.

Archie Barr admiring a Dodge Charger.

Vehicles included a ‘Starsky and Hutch’ Gran Torino, a ‘Fast and Furious’ style Dodge Charger, a ‘Harry Potter’ style Ford Anglia, classic American pickup trucks, muscle (high-performance) cars and even an iconic DeLorean.

Supporters of the event also got to view classic Ford Mustangs, a ‘Transformers Barricade’ replica, Corvettes and VW Beetles

Expressing appreciation to all who had supported the fundraiser, Mike stated: “Massive thank you to everyone who has donated so far. Very kind of you all and it’s for a great cause.”

The only service of its kind in Northern Ireland, the Children’s Hospice cares for over 370 babies, children and young people each year at its dedicated children’s in-patient unit, Horizon House and in communities through the Specialist Community Nursing Team.

The display included classic American pickup trucks.

The charity receives a small amount of government funding, so relies on the generosity of the local community to help it to continue to deliver its vital service.

Classic Fords were popular at the fundraiser.

Kyzler Nesbitt and Ruby and Jess Barr.

Enjoying the car cruise in aid of charity.

Lindsay and Jess Barr collecting donations for NI Children's Hospice.