Antrim Coast Half Marathon: Change of venue for after-party concert

The celebration featuring Fisherman’s Friends, from Cornwall, was due to have been held at Cairndhu Golf Club on August 29, but has now switched to Larne Market Yard.

In a statement, the race organisers explained: “Due to unforeseen circumstances at our original venue which would have a significant impact on August’s concert, Larne Market Yard have kindly agreed to host the Antrim Coast Half Marathon after-party concert on Sunday, 29th August with doors opening at 7:00pm.

“Larne Market Yard is situated in Station Road, Larne, Co. Antrim, BT40 3AA, a short walk from Larne Train and Bus stations.

Larne Market Yard.

“Anyone who has purchased a ticket does not need to take any action, and we look forward to seeing you on Sunday 29th August.

“Please visit the race website for tickets: www.antrimcoasthalfmarathon.com. Please do not contact The Market Yard regarding tickets.”

--