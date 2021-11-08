Antrim Area Hospital facing ‘sustained pressure’
The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has urged residents to “keep emergency departments for emergencies” due to the number of people waiting to be admitted to Antrim Area Hospital today (Monday).
The Trust took to social media as over 140 people were in the Emergency Departments at Antrim Area Hospital and Causeway Hospital.
Commenting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Trust said: “Both our hospitals continue to face sustained pressure.
“We have 144 patients across both Emergency Departments and 66 very ill patients awaiting admission to the hospitals.
“Please keep emergency departments for emergencies, assist us in discharging patients deemed medically fit and always dial 999 if your condition is life threatening.”
