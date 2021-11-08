Antrim Area Hospital facing ‘sustained pressure’

The Trust took to social media as over 140 people were in the Emergency Departments at Antrim Area Hospital and Causeway Hospital.

Commenting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Trust said: “Both our hospitals continue to face sustained pressure.

“We have 144 patients across both Emergency Departments and 66 very ill patients awaiting admission to the hospitals.

Antrim Area Hospital ahnd Causeway Hospital are under extreme pressure.

“Please keep emergency departments for emergencies, assist us in discharging patients deemed medically fit and always dial 999 if your condition is life threatening.”

--

A message from the Editor: