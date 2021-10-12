Antrim Area Hospital ED ‘under significant pressure’
The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has urged residents to only attend Antrim Area Hospital’s Emergency Department “if you require emergency care.”
The appeal was issued on social media this afternoon (Tuesday) with over 100 people in the Department.
Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Trust said: “Antrim Area Hospital Emergency Department remains under significant pressure.
“There are 106 people in the Department and 48 sick patients awaiting admission to the hospital.
“Please only attend if you require emergency care. Always dial 999 if your condition is life threatening.”
