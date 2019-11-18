Antrim Area Emergency Department ‘extremely busy’

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has issued an appeal to residents as over 20 people wait for a bed at Antrim Area Hospital this afternoon.

Commenting on social media, a spokesperson for the Trust said: “Antrim Area Emergency Department and hospital is extremely busy today.

“There are currently 89 people in the Emergency Department with 23 people waiting on beds. We would ask you to avoid the Emergency Department unless you have an urgent medical condition.

“If your condition is not urgent or life threatening, please consider choosing another service or expect a long wait.

“We wish to thank staff for their continued hard work and we thank you for your understanding and cooperation during this busy period.”