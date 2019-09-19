Almost £3,000 raised in support of cancer patients

A charity football match with a difference was held recently in Larne to help support people impacted by a cancer diagnosis.

The game, played between members of Larne Rugby Club and staff from Larne Football Club, was contested on Sunday, August 11 at Inver Park.

Members of Larne Rugby Club defeated a Larne FC Select team.

The event was organised by east Antrim man, Tommie Robinson, who planned the event in memory of his late mum with all proceeds being donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Commenting on the fundraising event, Tommie said: “Although their football ability was limited, the rugby players came out on top with a lovely 3-1 victory over the footballers.

“I would like to thank all players and supporters who really made the day a brilliant day and Larne Football Club who were great help on making this possible.

“After the match I shaved my hair as part of the brave the shave for Macmillian. Thanks to Ben Currie from Stay Sharp who kindly took the time to do this for me.

“There was also a ballot held in the hope of raising more funds for the charity and it was another success. I would like to thank Richard Tracey from Trends Framing for framing the shirts and Maggie Taggart and all the businesses who kindly donated all the prizes.”

He added: “A special mention to Claire Drummond for her very kind donation to this. A huge thank you has to go to Brian Robinson and Ivor Armstrong whom without I would never have got the amount I got.

“Thank you so much for the prizes and all the hard work you put in to help me. This was all done in memory of my mother who sadly lost her life in 2016 after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

“The Macmillian unit were amazing in the care of my mum and I hope the £2,874.80 raised helps them give as much care as they can to others who are battling this.”

A spokesperson for the charity added: “There are 63,000 people living with cancer in Northern Ireland. One in two people are likely to get cancer in their lifetimes.

“Cancer can affect everything, including a person’s body, relationships and finances. Macmillan Cancer Support provides practical, emotional and personal support to people affected by cancer every year.

“The charity is there to support people during treatment, help with work and money worries, and listen when people need to talk about their feelings.

“Macmillan receives no government funding and relies on generous donations from the public. People up and down the country show their support for Macmillan – from hosting or attending a World’s Biggest Coffee Morning to running a marathon or giving up alcohol – so the charity can help more and more people affected by cancer every year.

Life with cancer is still your life and Macmillan is there to help you live it.

“For information, support or just someone to talk to, call the free support line on 0808 808 00 00 or visit macmillan.org.uk

“Visit macmillan.org.uk/getinvolved today to donate or volunteer.”