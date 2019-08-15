Almost 270 new homes for Mid and East Antrim

Almost 270 new social housing units are to be built in Mid and East Antrim during the year 2019/20.

Details were revealed when the Housing Executive updated Mid and East Antrim Council on Tuesday of its plans for the next year and reported on last year’s investment.

Details were revealed when the Housing Executive updated Mid and East Antrim Council on Tuesday of its plans for the next year and reported on last year’s investment.

Almost £17.62m will be spent on upgrading and maintaining its properties, supporting people to live independently, increasing the energy efficiency of homes and providing grant aid in the private sector.

Through its Landlord and Regional Services last year, the Housing Executive invested £38.55m in the council area. This includes grant aid to Housing Associations for the building and rental of new homes.

Speaking at the presentation, Catherine McFarland, the Housing Executive’s director of Finance, Audit and Assurance, said: “Lots of work needs to be done to meet housing need, to improve housing stock and to provide support for the most vulnerable in our community. We will continue to play our part to ensure this work is delivered efficiently and effectively.”

This year the organisation will spend £8.75m in the borough on planned and response maintenance. This will include external maintenance work to 1,557 homes, heating installation in 294 and double glazing in 196.

It plans to invest almost £2.26m on stock improvements and adaptations for disabled persons. During 2019/20, in partnership with housing associations, around 266 new homes are planned throughout the borough. In the same period the Housing Executive will invest over £5.12m for housing support services.

It currently funds 66 accommodation based services for 1,185 service users in the Mid and East Antrim area as well as three floating support services for 925 service users.

Last year, the housing authority approved 53 disabled facilities grants and a number of repair and renovation grants totalling £0.59m.

Speaking at the presentation, Frank O’Connor, the Housing Executive’s North Regional manager, said:

“Our Mid and East Antrim teams provide a high quality, dedicated housing service to the area.

“Working alongside our Customer Services Unit, Accounts and Housing Benefit teams, we provide our tenants and the wider community with an effective and efficient service.

“We are committed to investing in the Mid and East Antrim area, to improve the lives of people in our community.”