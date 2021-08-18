Run by Whitehead woman Debbie Goss, the group offers tuition for primary level Maths and English as well as English up to A-Level.

The first week of the scheme saw a mixed age group, while week two was specifically for AQE pupils.

A range of fun activities were covered, as well as English and Maths and AQE papers.

The events included circus training by Belfast Community Circus and a visit from a petting zoo.

The group also had a ‘day at camp’, where they learned how to build huts and light fires to toast marshmallows.

Therapy dog Henry Wee Wheels, who last visited Tuition Time in May, made another appearance for games and cuddles.

Tuition Time will be holding monthly workshops with similar activities in Whitehead; keep an eye on the Facebook page for more information.

