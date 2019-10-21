£32k arts and culture boost for East Antrim groups

Music and the arts in the community have received a boost under Mid and East Antrim Council’s grants programmes.

Schools, playgroups and cultural organisations are all benefiting from the total monthly funding of £32,374.69 for September.

Later in the year, Larne and Inver Primary School PTA will be hosting a Christmas pantomime for children, parents, staff and friends from the neighbouring St Anthony’s Primary School.

Other events which have been made possible include Cairncastle Ulster Scots Cultural Group’s Burns Night celebrations in January, where the famous poet will be remembered in an atmosphere of piping and pageantry followed by a traditional supper and dancing.

Carrickfergus Traditional Music Society, meanwhile, will be hitting the high note with its Trad and Ukulele Fest in the town’s Jubilee Hall in March, when members of the public will have the opportunity to join in workshops and jams, while a concert showcasing the best of local talent will conclude the celebrations.

More information on council’s wide range of funding and grants programmes and how to apply, can be found at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/resident/grants