‘21 Artists for 21st Century’ honour for Larne’s Daisie Conway and Rhys Devlin

Singer Daisie Conway and dancer Rhys Devlin will develop their skills via the ‘21 Artists for the 21st Century’ initiative.

Daisie is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist with a background in Irish music. She is trained in classical singing and musical theatre.

At Larne Grammar School, she played the part of Frenchie in Grease at the age of 16. Being faced with lockdown last year, she decided to spread some positivity and posted a video of herself singing the song I’ve Been Waiting for You, which went viral on Facebook. As a result, she sang in the Livestream International Songbirds Group in multiple online concerts with singers from around the world. Click here

Singer Daisie Conway.

Her first single, Tell me I’m not Dreaming was released in November 2020 and her first album of original songs is due in 2021.

She is supporting Brian Kennedy in concert and will be performing at the NI100 Concert, both in August 2021.

Daisie said: “I am beyond honoured and thrilled at this amazing opportunity to progress my singing/song writing and help develop my music further, alongside some of the most inspiring young musicians and creatives in Northern Ireland. “I will be mentored by Newry-based music producer Declan Legge and singer-songwriter Naomi Hamilton (Jealous of the Birds).”

Rhys, a pupil at Larne Grammar School, has been an Irish dancer for 17 years and a street dancer for six years. He now teaches street dance as well as performing, competing and devising choreography for competitive and performance dancers.

Dancer Rhys Devlin.

His training and teaching is done mostly through Ajendance dance company. He has had success competitively, being an all-Ireland street champion in events run by Spectrum, Dance Supreme and 5678 Elite Dance Competition.

He is also a three-time All-Ireland Duet champion alongside his dance partner Zara Janahi, with whom he has recently organised the online dance event FORGE.

Rhys will be mentored by Robby Graham, Omagh-born artistic director of Southpaw Dance Co.

Featuring a diverse range of young creative talent ‘21 Artists for the 21st Century’ is part of the UK Government’s centenary programme. It is supported by actor and filmmaker Sir Kenneth Branagh.

Artists were chosen following recent auditions at the Nerve Centre, the Seamus Heaney Homeplace, Bellaghy, and Queen’s University Belfast.

The programme will culminate in a CD and the artists and mentors coming together to share their work at the Lyric Theatre and Ulster Hall in early September. More details about the programme here

