Paula puts best foot forward for charity

An east Antrim resident has raised £6,000 for Chest Heart and Stroke during two running events in August.

Paula Beggs from Larne ran the Dublin rock n roll 5k on August 11 and then ran the Dublin Half Marathon on August 12.

Paula, who works at Clare Vets in Ballyclare said: “Heart disease would run through my family. Nine years ago my mum went through a triple heart bypass, has had lung problems and has had a mini stroke.

“Family members and a very close and dear friend also had suffered a massive stroke.

“A year and a half ago I decided to sign up for East Coast AC’s C25k (couch to 5K), never really having run before mainly to increase my fitness and wellbeing.

“Never did I think I would go on and join the East Coast Athletic Club and be part of their team. I’ve had amazing support and encouragement from all the coaches and other team members.

“They have taught me that you can do anything you put your mind to, anything is possible.”

Paula added: “Thank you to everyone who generously donated to my Just Giving Page, sponsored me and helped me raise an amazing £6,000 to support the local work of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.”