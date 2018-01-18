Over 100 new homes at Tower Road site

An outline application for a new housing development at Tower Road in Larne has been given the green light by planners.

The proposed development of 96 dwellings and 16 apartments will be constructed on the former site of St Comgall’s College on land between Bankshead Lane and Tower Road.

It was granted approval at the January meeting of Mid and East Antrim’s Planning Committee.

Speaking at the meeting, Planning Officer Denise Kerr said: “The proposed site is located on unzoned, or white land formerly part of the historic domain of Drumalis.

“Drumalis House, a listed building lies to the west of the site, while Larne Town Park lies to the north.

“To the east, an embankment and trees separate the site from the promenade and Larne Leisure Centre.”

The proposed dwellings are predominately semi-detached although there are some terraced properties, she added.

However, concerns have been raised over the increased volume of traffic the development could produce.

East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons, who objected to the proposal said: “At the meeting, I made clear that the estimated additional 400 vehicles on the road every day as a result of this application would have a detrimental impact on the area, not just in terms of congestion but also with regards to safety of road users and pedestrians. Those who know the area will be aware of the traffic difficulties that already exist.

“Additional traffic will only add to this congestion at peak times. I also raised the concerns of parents who are worried about the effect of increased traffic on children who walk to Olderfleet Primary School.

“Unfortunately, despite presenting all these concerns to the Committee, the decision was taken to proceed with the application. This is a disappointing result for the residents of the Tower Road and the surrounding area.”